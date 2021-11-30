TINTEK desktop laser engraver from $600

Makers, hobbyists and entrepreneurs searching for a powerful desktop laser engraver may be interested in the new TINTEK machine offering 12w of power capable of both laser engraving and cutting a wide variety of different materials. The TINTEK has a maximum engraving area of around 21 to 30 cm although there is no size limit for the objects being engraved.

It’s creators have used industrial level chains and cables and have designed the device to be “virtually indestructible” providing a great workhorse to build your business. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $608 or £450 (depending on current exchange rates).

TINTEK desktop laser engraver

“With engraving power of 12W and a self R&D motion chip, this desktop laser engraver and cutter is the fastest, most precise the world has ever seen. Not only is it fast, but it’s conveniently lightweight and compact too. With a 2.8-inch touch screen control system, you won’t have to connect to any other devices. This desktop laser engraver is an incredibly easy to use when expressing your creative side! Thanks to a fixed focal laser, this desktop laser engraver is three times faster than any regular laser used on stainless steel. This is because we’ve used an innovative facula condensation technique with a much higher energy density than before. This means that you can cut and engrave with more confidence, more speed, and more accuracy than ever.”

If the TINTEK crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the TINTEK desktop engraver project watch the promotional video below.

“Engrave On Any Surface with Ease!Suitable surfaces include: Stainless steel, plastic, wood, real and synthetic leather, animal bone, painted surfaces, fruits among other foods, and beyond. You can create precise, delicate engravings of any style with ease.”

“Precise Laser Cutting Made Practical. With TINTEK, you can cut everything from leather topaper, acrylic, wooden boards, and even non-woven fabrics. When used correctly, this desktop laser engraver and cutter will make sure that you can achieve clean, precise cuts every time.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the desktop engraver, jump over to the official TINTEK crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

