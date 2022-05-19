TikTok launches Branded Mission

TikTok has announced the launch Branded Mission, the company has said that this is a new industry-first ad solution.

The Branded Mission feature will let advertisers crowdsource content from TiToke creators to use in their adverts.

Every day, people come to TikTok to be inspired by diverse communities and discover new ideas, products and places. Creators have their finger on the pulse of the latest trends and represent a new generation of storytellers that are breaking boundaries of entertainment and defining culture.

Storytelling brings communities on TikTok together, and this has created a valuable opportunity for brands and creators to work together to create engaging content. The participatory nature of the platform has created an entirely new way for brands to engage with creators and connect with diverse communities all around TikTok.

To make it easier for brands to tap into the creative power of TikTok communities and co-create authentic branded content that resonates with users, we’re launching Branded Mission. Branded Mission is an industry-first ad solution that enables advertisers to crowdsource authentic content from creators on TikTok, turn top-performing videos into ads, and improve brand affinity with media impressions.

