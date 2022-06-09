How to download TikTok videos for free using 4K Tokkit

Since its launch back in September 2016, TikTok the short video sharing platform created by ByteDance, has grown to become one of the fastest-growing social networks and has been downloaded over 20 billion times since its launch. TikTok is now available in over 40 different languages and contains billions of videos uploaded by users, but how can you download TikTok videos for free to view them offline? This guide for the TikTok Downloader will show you how.

4K Tokkit is a free-to-download cross-platform desktop application that allows you to download lots of TikTok videos. If you would like unlimited downloads, then a Pro version of the TikTok video downloader can be used for commercial applications. The software allows you to back up your TikTok account and save videos from other TikTok profiles or hashtags directly to your desktop computer. Making it perfect for those who want to create a digital gallery of favorite short clips to upload to other social media platforms or grab multiple TikTok videos simultaneously. 4K Tokkit also features automatic download options that allow it to scan for new videos and autonomously save them to your computer.

Bulk download videos from TikTok

It may please TikTok users wishing to back up their video creations or download multiple videos at once to know that the 4K Tokkit desktop app provides an easy way to download multiple TikTok videos. TikTok does not provide this feature on its web versions and only allows you to download a single video at a time through the mobile TikTok app. This can be very frustrating if you would like to share multiple videos with your friends, or if your phone is running low on storage.

Backup TikTok videos

4K Tokkit has been designed to provide you with the “ultimate TikTok video downloader” say it is creators and provides an easy way to free up storage on your phone if you have already downloaded lots of TikTok videos to your mobile device. The software allows you to keep those cherished TikTok challenges and videos from hashtags, captions or entire accounts, enabling you to quickly backup your videos or a friend. 4K Tokkit can download single videos, song related creations and multiple videos at once to your desktop computer all in high quality. For instance, TikTok challenge videos and hashtag content as an MP4 file on your computer up to a resolution of 720p.

Once installed, the 4K Tokkit software provides an easy-to-use interface and is fast at downloading videos, even when large amounts of videos are being processed. Choose where you would like the software to download the TikTok videos and they will be available indexed and ready to search and play from the 4K Tokkit desktop app when needed.

Supported by Windows, Mac & Linux

The 4K Tokkit TikTok video downloading software is available on Windows, Mac, and Linux Ubuntu. Enables you to download videos directly to your computer saving storage on your phone or tablet and allows you to create a catalog of your favorite TikTok videos for viewing offline.

When using 4K Tokkit to back up your TikTok videos, the software provides an easy way to organize content and will capture not only the video but also the cover photos, captions, and more. It also provides access to them all when off-line. Store them on an external hard drive or network-attached storage device to free up space on your computer if needed. The software also allows you to search videos in your collection using several filters, including creators, hashtags, and music.

Pricing and availability

The 4K Tokkit app is available to download for free, allowing you to check out all its functionality before you part with any hard-earned cash. No credit card is required and there is no trial period allowing you to use the app for as long as you like if you don’t mind a little in-app advertising.

With the Free version, you can download two simultaneously from hashtags, TikTok accounts, or song-related content simultaneously and up to 50 videos per day. If you would like to have access to more daily downloads, a Personal version is available offering 10 simultaneous downloads and up to 500 daily downloads.

Unlimited TikTok video downloads

Personally, I find the Pro version excellent value for money, allowing you unlimited simultaneous downloads and unlimited daily downloads. Freeing you up to download as much content as you desire from the TikTok platform with no restrictions. The Pro version also includes the ability to download video captions and export URLs and can be used for commercial use. Both the Personal and Pro versions are free from advertising.

Download all videos from TikTok creators or hashtags

If you would like to download TikTok videos from a specific creator, the 4K Tokkit software will automatically scan the creator’s profile to generate an index of all the videos they have posted to TikTok. Using the hashtags feature allows you to pick up on certain trends and download all the videos for that specific hashtag. These can then be combined to create videos documenting the most popular viral hashtags over the last six years since TikTok was first launched.

Automatically download new videos

If you would like to download a huge list of TikTok videos from different accounts, hashtags or challenges, 4K Tokkit provides an easy way to do this. Allowing you to download TikTok videos by date, enabling you to target videos that were published during a specific time period. You can even set the 4K Tokkit app to download new TikTok clips automatically from your favorite TikTok creators and hashtags. The application will automatically check for new videos on a regular basis, which you set and download the new content when it arrives without you having to do anything.

Supported Languages

New features coming soon

The engineers and development team responsible for creating the 4K Tokkit TikTok video downloading app is also working on new features such as the ability to download videos from private TikTok accounts of users you may follow as well as the ability to change your TikTok location. Allowing you to browse and download TikTok videos in other geographical regions. Once integrated, you will simply be able to switch to another country using the proxy setup integrated into the 4K Tokkit app.

The 4K Tokkit app has been downloaded by over 11 million users and provides an easy way for you to archive and store TikTok content on your desktop computer. To learn more about downloading TikTok videos using the 4K Tokkit video downloader app and when new features will be available, jump over to the official website where you can subscribe to the company’s newsletter to receive information about special offers and more.

