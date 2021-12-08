Thunder Tier One top-down tactical shooter game launches on Steam

Game development company and publisher Krafton has this week launched their new top-down tactical shooter game Thunder Tier One via Steam. Set in the 90’s, sometime after the fall of the USSR, Thunder Tier One is a realistic top-down shooter where you join an elite special operations team tasked with stopping a terrorist organization.

Designed to be played solo with AI teammates or in 4-player cooperative mode, the 9-mission campaign takes you through various scenarios where teamwork and communication is key to completing each operation successfully. To complete the mission successfully players need to equip their team with specialist gear and utilize all their tactical skills. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new top-down shooter.

Thunder Tier One top-down tactical shooter game

“Thunder Tier One is a realistic top-down shooter where you join an elite special operations team tasked with stopping a dangerous terrorist organization wreaking havoc across the fictional Eastern European country of Salobia.A paramilitary-turned terrorist organization known as SBR have carried out a series of attacks on civilian targets in the Eastern European nation of Salobia. Thunder has been deployed to locate SBR leader Marko Antonov and put an end to his campaign of terror.

“In solo mode, you will be joined by three AI teammates who will react intelligently to each situation they face. You can also take charge and issue them with a variety of individual and group commands to ensure they are executing your plan. How much you manage them is completely up to you.”

Source : Steam

