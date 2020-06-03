Thermaltake has unveiled a number of new products this week including a unique PC chassis, new memory, CPU and memory combined cooling system and also the Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini Chassis. The new chassis has been designed to provide a much smaller form factor yet still support all the essentials for basic water cooling and hardware fitment options, explains Thermaltake.

“The chassis comes in both black and white colors and has one type-c cable connection, two USB 3.0 ports, and one HD audio port. It is constructed with three tempered glass windows, including its front and two side panels; users may remove the top panel easily and slide the three tempered glass panels upwards to dismantle, allowing full access to your PC. The chassis can fit a standard ATX PSU and can hold a 120 mm radiator or one 120 mm fan on the top and one 140 mm fan above the power cover. The Tower 100 can also fit a 320 mm GPU, which allows users to downsize the chassis without downgrading the performance. Loving the classic Thermaltake vibe? Embrace the new The Tower 100 Mini Chassis while you game.”

Features of the Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini Chassis :

– Three Tempered Glass Windows – The Tower 100 front and two side panels are constructed with three tempered glass windows. Simply remove the top panel by sliding the tampered glass upwards, providing easy access to install the PC.

– Convenient I/O Ports – The I/O Ports of The Tower 100 features two USB 3.0, one type C cable connection, HD Audio, reset button, and a stylish power button, providing direct access when needed.

– All-in-One Liquid Cooling Solutions – The Tower 100 supports AIO liquid cooling components as it can hold up to one 120mm AIO liquid cooler at the top.

– Hardware Support – The Tower 100 contains great expandability options; a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 180mm, GPU configurations up to 320mm in length, a power supply with a diameter of up to 160mm, and two 3.5″ or two 2.5″ storage devices.

Source : Thermaltake

