Thermaltake High Capacity TOUGHRAM RGB memory unveiled

Thermaltake as announced the introduction of its new high capacity, high clock rate memory, the TOUGHRAM RGB 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x 32 GB), soon to be made released in both black and white finishes. The 32GB version is available in three clock rates offering 3200 MHz, 3600 MHz, and 4000 MHz, and the 64GB version offers 3200 MHz and 3,600 MHz.

“Uniquely designed TT premium heat spreader with ten high lumens individual addressable LEDs not only dispatches heat faster but lets users show off 16.8 million colors with countless lighting combinations. TOUGHRAM RGB 32 GB (2x 16 GB) and 64 GB (2x32GB) memories are compatible with Intel Z490 and AMD X570 chipsets and is now Intel XMP 2.0. ready. Furthermore, users can use NeonMaker or TT RGB Plus software to control the lighting effects. The TT RGB Plus software can also support other software such as TT AI Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and Razer Chroma, to adjust the lighting. Upgrade to the TOUGHRAM RGB 32 GB (2x 16 GB) and 64 GB (2x 32 GB) for high-quality and high functioning stable memory.”

Features of the TOUGHRAM RGB 32 GB (2x 16 GB) and 64 GB (2x 32 GB) Series:

– Tightly-Screened ICs – Memory chips are thoroughly-screened to provide optimal frequency and response time performance.

– Aluminium Heat Spreader with RGB lightings – The brushed aluminium heat spreader delivers exceptional heat dissipation to meet high-performance needs with ten LEDs for showing lighting effects.

– Exclusive TOUGHRAM Software – The software can monitor real-time temperature, frequency, and performance via a simple interface with ease.

– Intel XMP 2.0 Ready – Overclock with ease and optimize system stability with a simple setting.

– Thermaltake NeonMaker Lighting Software – NeonMaker is a new advanced editing software for RGB lighting customization. NeonMaker provides various stunning pre-set lighting effects but also allows users to edit their lighting effects on every single LED bulb, granting access to further customizable lighting options.

– Patented TT RGB PLUS Software & App – Customize the lighting effects for Thermaltake RGB PLUS series products with the patented TT RGB PLUS Software and an exclusively designed mobile app.

– SyncALL, Say “Hello TT” – Thermaltake AI Voice Control -Talking to the TT RGB PLUS App is a more relaxed and faster way to set up lightings for your systems. You can ask the AI to turn the lights on or off, switch lights modes, dim the lights, change light colors, or adjust lights speeds.

– Works with Amazon Alexa – All Thermaltake TT RGB PLUS products support Amazon Alexa Voice Service, allowing you to control the lights by talking to the Alexa-enabled device. With the support of Amazon Alexa, TT RGB PLUS products also offer an additional visual cue for checking current weather conditions in your location or anywhere in the world. All you have to do is simply starting the sentence with “Alexa, tell Thermaltake,” then the lighting color will correspond to the weather condition in the location.

Source : Thermaltake

