Unique Thermaltake AH T200 Micro PC chassis unveiled

In addition to launching their new Thermaltake High Capacity TOUGHRAM RGB memory, Thermaltake have also introduced the uniquely styled AH T200 Micro Chassis, available in both black and white finishes. The Thermaltake AH T200 Micro chassis comes with one type-c connection, two USB 3.0 ports, and one HD audio port.

“The entire model is forged with a sturdy, air-force style architecture, with the three 3 mm tempered glass windows at the front-top panel and solid side vents on each end. Constructed with one 4 mm tempered glass hinged door side panel on each side, the AH T200 Micro Chassis not only gets extra airflow and interior accessibility but is also more visually appealing. The chassis can hold up to four 140 mm fans at the front and top, or users can install a 280 mm radiator at the front. With its dismantlable modular design, it allows users to create their own style and to mod as they please. If you’re looking for a non-standard, compact chassis, then AH T200 Micro Chassis will be the one to pick.”

Features of the Thermaltake AH T200 Micro PC chassis :

Open Frame Steel Design with a Five Tempered Glass Windows

The AH T200 Micro Chassis is constructed with steel and five tempered glass. It comes with three 3 mm tempered glass windows on the front-top panel, allowing users to show off their PC components, and the two 4 mm hinged door side panels that enable users to display their components as they pleased while the open rear end allows extensive expandability and modding possibilities.

Convenient I/O Ports

The I/O Ports of the AH T200 Micro Chassis features two USB 3.0, one type C connection, one HD Audio, rest button, and a stylish power button providing direct access when needed.

Supports All In One CPU Liquid Cooling Solutions

The AH T200 supports AIO liquid cooling components as it can hold up to one 280 mm AIO liquid cooler at the front.

Hardware Support

The chassis is designed with excellent expandability options; it can support motherboards up to a Micro ATX, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 15 0mm, GPU configurations up to 320 mm in length, a power supply with a diameter of up to 180 mm, and two 3.5″ or three 2.5″ storage devices.

