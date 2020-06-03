Thermaltake creates combined CPU and Memory liquid cooler

Thermaltake as unveiled a new liquid cooler that cools both a CPU and memory in one system. The Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler is compatible with TOUGHRAM RC DDR4 memory modules. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Thermaltake, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Our memory modules feature the same quality that customers expect from the TOUGHRAM Memory line. Launching in frequencies of 3,200 MHz, 3,600 MHz, 4,000 MHz, and 4,400 MHz in kits of 8GBx2 modules; users may find a configuration to fit any PC allowing installation capacity of up to 32 GB on mainstream 4-DIMM slots.”

Features of the Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler :

Motherboard RGB Sync Ready

Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ, and ASRock Polychrome. The Floe RC360 / RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler supports motherboards equipped with 5 V addressable RGB headers, allowing you to control lighting effects directly from the software mentioned above without installing any extra lighting software or controllers.

ARGB Sync Radiator 120 mm Fan

The product is equipped with Thermaltake’s 120 mm ARGB Sync Radiator Fan. It features compression blades, hydraulic bearings, and a 16.8 million color LED ring with nine addressable LEDs that are ready to sync with 5 V RGB capable motherboards.

High-Efficiency Radiator

Specially designed with a large surface radiator, Floe RC360/RC240 CPU & Memory Liquid Cooler increases heat dissipation.

High-Performance Water Block

The high-performance copper base plate accelerates heat conductivity. The pre-filled coolant reduces any hassle for liquid replenishment. Additionally, the reinforced sleeved cables deliver heavy durability and prevent the tubing from any damage.

Hardware Supported

It can support the latest Intel and AMD CPU and compatible with universal sockets (including Intel LGA 1200).

Memory Water Block Lighting

The waterblock for the memory strips are equipped with four lighting strips, featuring 36 addressable LEDs that allows users to show their RGB lightings.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals