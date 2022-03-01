Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film The Secrets of Dumbledore the latest adventure in the Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling. the latest film in the series will premiere in theatres worldwide April 15th 2022 and features a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves.

A direct sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series. The film takes place in the 1930s and leads up to the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II and will explore the magical communities in Bhutan, Germany, and China.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore film stars Jude Law Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, Valerie Pachner, and Mads Mikkelsen.

“Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

