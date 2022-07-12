Day Shift vampire hunting film stars Foxx, Dogg & Franco

Following on from a quick teaser last month Netflix has released the first full trailer for the upcoming film Day Shift vampire film starring Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco as vampire hunters. The action adventure horror film will premiere on the Netflix streaming service on August 12, 2022 and sees Jamie Foxx fight vampires tooth and nail in this action-fueled horror comedy.

Day Shift film 2022

“In Day Shift, Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.”

Source : Netflix

