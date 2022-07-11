Netflix adds spatial audio to Stranger Things and more

This month Netflix has announced the rollout of spatial audio technology to a selection of its original programs including Stranger Things 4, Red Notice, The Witcher, and more. “Today we’re excited to bring spatial audio to our members around the world with Sennheiser.”

Although the current available content is fairly limited you can expect Netflix to expand this to new offerings in the future. To see a full list of all content that supports the audio technology on Netflix simply carry out a search for the keyword “spatial audio” to reveal a list of supported programmes.

Netflix spatial audio

“Often, the subtlety of sound goes unnoticed, but it can have a profound impact on the atmosphere of a scene and fundamentally change the audience’s response. Some of the most iconic moments in TV and film are defined by the immersive moments they create through sound. Without its excellent sound design, would the final fight scene in The Adam Project be as electric? Would Eddie Munson’s epic guitar scene in Stranger Things 4 bring the ǝpᴉsdn uʍop to life the same way?”

“Netflix spatial audio helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix. Spatial audio will roll out across our catalog beginning today, and you can hear it for yourself by typing “spatial audio” into the search bar and selecting a show or film that supports it in the search results. This magical combination of sight and sound will bring viewers closer to the story, and we’re excited to add this capability to other features we support like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos®, and Netflix Calibrated Mode.”

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals