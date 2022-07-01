Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 now streaming on Netflix (recap trailer)

Fans of Stranger Things who have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the highly anticipated Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 episodes to arrive on the Netflix streaming service. Will be pleased to know that the day has finally arrived, providing the final two chapters in the current season 4 storyline. If you need a quick recap of what has happened earlier in Season 4 check out the three-minute recap trailer kindly prepared for your viewing pleasure by Netflix below. Enabling you to refresh your mind as to the events before the latest two chapters.

The latest Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 chapters are entitled “Papa” for Chapter 8 which is 1 hour 27 minutes in length and “Piggyback” for Chapter 9 which is 2 hours 22 minutes in length. Providing plenty of viewing action for this weekend. In Chapter 8 Nancy has sobering visions, and El passes an important test. Back in Hawkins, the gang gathers supplies and prepares for battle. In Chapter 9 with selfless hearts and a clash of metal, heroes fight from every corner of the battlefield to save Hawkins, and the world itself.

The latest two chapters make up the final parts of Season 4 with Season 5 being the last Stranger Things Volume and brings the storyline to a close. Unfortunately no details have been released by the Duffer brothers on when we can expect Stranger Things 5 to premier but as soon more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 recap trailer

Source : Netflix

