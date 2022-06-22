Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 first trailer released by Netflix

If like us you were looking forward to the second volume of the new Stranger Things 4 season you are sure to enjoy this quick teaser trailer released by Netflix to wet your appetite for its premiere on July 1, 2022. The epic two-part season finale of Stranger Things 4 trailer features the strapline “It might not work out for us this time” possibly indicating that one of our favorite characters might cone to an untimely demise.

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

“We’re excited to officially announce Stranger Things 4 and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything…”

Source : Netflix

