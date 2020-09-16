The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer released

Disney and Star Wars have released the new trailer for the Mandalorian Season 2, the trailer can be seen below and it looks like this season is going to be a good one.

The trailer features Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian as they continue their journey together, this time the Mandalorian is looking to take Baby Yoda to his home plant.

Season 1 of The Mandalorian was a great TV show and it looks like season 2 is going to be just as good, it lands on Disney’s paid subscription service Disney Plus on the 20th of October.

