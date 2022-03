The Lost City film featurette reveals more about Tatum’s role

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Lost City comedy adventure film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Check out the latest featurette providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline and character Dash played by Tatum.

The romantic, action adventure comedy also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt and will premiere on theatre screens worldwide later this month on March 25, 2022.

The Lost City film 2022

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.”

Watch this video on YouTube

“Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

Source : Paramount Pictures

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals