Last of Us Part I PC specifications and features

Jonathon Dornbush from game developer Naughty Dog has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the PC specifications and features that will be included with the port of the game from PlayStation two PC. The Last of Us Part I will be officially available to play on PC from March 28 2023 onwards and is currently available to preorder via Steam.

The PC version of The Last of Us Part I includes the “Left Behind” DLC story chapter, Photo Mode, Ultra-Wide Support (for both 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide aspect ratios), 3D audio, and more. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the PC port.

“Whatever your previous experience with The Last of Us Part I, its PC release brings with it plenty of PC features to bring Joel and Ellie’s tense and unforgettable journey to life. This version of The Last of Us Part I is optimized for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements. Part I will feature AMD FSR 2.2 support, Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support*, VSync and frame rate cap options, and a host of features designed specifically for PC, including adjustable Texture Quality, Shadows, Reflections, Ambient Occlusion, and more.”

“Through the experiences of Joel and Ellie, PC players can fully immerse themselves in beautiful yet haunting environments in stunning detail with true 4K resolutions**. From the harsh, oppressive streets of the Boston QZ to the overgrown and abandoned homes of Bill’s Town to so much more, embark on a beautiful journey across the United States of America with Ultra-Wide Monitor Support for both 21:9 Ultrawide and 32:9 Super Ultrawide aspect ratios.”

“The Last of Us Part I on PC features DualSense controller support through a wired connection so players can feel the impact of battle, the rumble of a tank rolling by, and so much more through haptic feedback and dynamic triggers. With support for the DualShock 4 controller, a wide range of other gamepads, and keyboard and mouse, players can adjust their playstyle to suit their preferences. The PC release includes a number of new control customization options including full control remapping, primary and secondary bindings for keyboard and mouse control, an adaptive mode that allows players to combine keyboard and controller inputs, and more.”

Source : Sony





