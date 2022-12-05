The Last of Us TV Series trailer and release date

HBO Max has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated, The Last of Us TV series that will premiere on the HBO streaming service early next year and will be available to watch from January 15, 2023. rom the Emmy award-winning creator of Chernobyl and creator of the acclaimed video game, the new HBO Original series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel a smuggler tasked with escorting the teenage Ellie played by Bella Ramsey across a post-apocalyptic United States. Gabriel Luna plays Joel’s younger brother Tommy, Merle Dandridge as resistance leader Marlene, and Anna Torv as Joel’s smuggler partner Tess.

“Pedro Pascal as Joel, a hardened survivor who is tormented by the trauma of his past. Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl out of a quarantine zone, and eventually across the United States. Pascal became available for a new series after the release of the second season of The Mandalorian; his availability attracted several offers from large networks, of which he chose The Last of Us.”

The Last of Us TV series

Source : HBO Max





