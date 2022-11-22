

Fans of the The Last of Us game and franchise may be interested in a new board game which is currently available to back via Kickstarter in the form of The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Created by the team at Themeborne based in the United Kingdom and founded back in 2016. The official board game offers a dark twist on the critically acclaimed video game series and has raised over $600,000 thanks to over 6500 backers.

The project has entered its final 10 days and features a Collectors edition and worldwide shipping. Early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $77 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Last of Us Escape the Dark is a new board game of atmospheric adventure set in the world of the critically acclaimed Naughty Dog franchise. Powered by the latest evolution of the Escape the Dark system, The Last of Us: Escape the Dark offers solo and co-op multiplayer modes, allowing up to 5 players to experience this iconic setting in a brand-new way. Playing as a group of survivors, you will weave your own unique story of survival and companionship as you explore an open world map. Beginning your journey in a forsaken quarantine zone, your goal is to travel to the reputed safe haven of Jackson while keeping everyone in the group alive.”

If the The Last of Us Escape the Dark crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the The Last of Us Escape the Dark board game project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Carefully plot your route through the troubled landscape, resolving immersive Chapter cards at each location to gain vital information, weapons, and equipment. Survival will depend on making difficult choices, and on tactical use of Item cards and custom dice to overcome a variety of threats including Hunters, FEDRA agents, and the dreaded Infected.”

“The goal of the game is for all survivors to reach the reputed safe haven of Jackson by day twelve, before the map is overrun by Infected.

Do that, you survive and win the game. However, if any member of the group is killed along the way, you all lose. How you get there is up to you. From the very first turn you’ll begin to weave your own unique story of survival. Will you stay together or split up? Travel fast or explore to gather supplies? The further into the map you go, the harder the challenges become.”

