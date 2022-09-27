The Last of Us TV series first trailer released by HBO

HBO has this month released the first trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated Last of Us TV series based on the video games of the same name. The post-apocalyptic drama stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ella and also stars Gabriel Luna as Joel’s younger brother Tommy, Merle Dandridge as resistance leader Marlene, and Anna Torv as Joel’s smuggler partner Tess.

The first season of the TV series will consist of 10 episodes written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann who was responsible for writing and directing the game. A soundtrack has also been created for the new series by the original game composer Gustavo Santaolalla.

The Last of Us series will be the largest television production in Canadian history and was filmed during 2021/2022 and is a joint production between Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, The Mighty Mint, and Word Games.

Last of Us TV series

Check out the first trailer below to learn a little more about what you can expect from the timeline and storyline of the new HBO TV series which will be released sometime in the near future. Although no release date has been confirmed as yet by HBO the TV series is expected sometime next year during 2023, as soon as anything is announced we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : HBO



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals