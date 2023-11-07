The Family Plan Apple TV first trailer released premiers Dec 15th 2023

Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer for its latest action comedy, The Family Plan, which is set to make its global premiere on the streaming service, Apple TV+, on December 15, 2023. The film features renowned actors Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan in leading roles, promising a blend of thrilling action and heartwarming comedy.

The plot of The Family Plan centers around the character of Dan Morgan, portrayed by Mark Wahlberg. Morgan is a former government assassin who has traded his dangerous past for a quiet suburban life. He is now a family man, a husband, a father, and a car salesman. However, when his past unexpectedly catches up with him, he is forced to embark on a cross-country road trip to Las Vegas with his family. As they traverse the country in their minivan, Morgan must use his dormant skills to protect his family from past enemies, all while maintaining the facade of a regular suburban dad.

The trailer, a key piece of video content released by Apple Original Films, offers a glimpse into the high-stakes, action-packed journey that awaits viewers. It showcases the unique blend of action and comedy that defines the film, as well as the compelling performances of Wahlberg and Monaghan. The trailer’s release marks a significant milestone in the film’s promotional campaign, building anticipation for its global premiere on Apple TV+.

“Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats.”

“When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.”

The Family Plan is a production of Skydance Media, a company known for its high-quality film and television content. The film is directed by Simon Cellan Jones, whose previous work has demonstrated a keen eye for both action and character-driven storytelling. The production team includes David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Mark Wahlberg, and Stephen Levinson, all of whom bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the project.

The release of the trailer for The Family Plan signals an exciting addition to the content lineup of Apple TV+ this holiday season. With its star-studded cast, the film promises to be a great addition to your holiday viewing lineup.



