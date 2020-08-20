ThermBot smartphone connected pocket temperature gauge $89

If you are searching for a small instant smart thermometer, it may be worth your while to check out the ThermBot.ai smart thermometer capable of providing in-store temperature readings with 100% accuracy, said its developers.

The ThermBot.ai can also be integrated with home assistance and supports IFTTT integrations if preferred. The thermometer requires no batteries as it pulls power directly from your smart phone, power bank or tablet and is equipped with a USB-C to iOS Apple Lightning power adapter allowing you to connect your thermometer to Android or iOS devices easily.

“When we set out to create ThermBot, we didn’t just want it to be the world’s smallest and fastest thermometer. We wanted it to be the smartest too. However, perfection takes time.ThermBot has been almost six months in the making. We have obsessed over every detail, specifically ensuring that the temperature-reading infrared sensor and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) chip used in the device are of the highest possible quality.

But all those late nights and long-distance planning sessions have paid off. We finally have a real-life ThermBot prototype in hand that, we’re happy to report, has passed a series of stringent proof of concept tests with flying colors.”

Source : Kickstarter

