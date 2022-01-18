Tea phone DAC headphone amplifier with MagSafe

If you would like to get the best sound experience possible from your mobile device, computer or tablet you may be interested in a new high resolution headphone amplifier called Tea. Launched via Indiegogo the ultraslim MagSafe DAC has been specifically designed for phones and provides high fidelity music streaming. ‘Tea’ uses the ESS ES9281AC Pro DAC chip for superior digital-to-analog conversion, improving your audio quality whether you are listening to lossless streaming audio from your smartphone or a DSD file from your PC.

On-the-go Android users can enjoy high-fidelity wireless audio when they use an Android phone with a Bluetooth chip that supports aptX HD or LDAC. ‘Tea’ measures just 7.95mm at its thickest point, which means it can still comfortably slip into your pocket even when magnetically attached to your smartphone.

Tea phone headphone amplifier

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $159 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“‘Tea’ is an ultra-slim, high-resolution headphone amplifier for smartphones. This portable amplifier features the high-performance ESS ES9281AC Pro DAC. Feed your soul with lossless music from streaming apps like Apple Music, Tidal, and Qobuz. Any Audiophile would know, listening to Hi-Fi audio is a complex affair involving entangled wires, large DACs, and amplifiers. Our team at Khadas wanted to take the whole system and integrate it into a slim, stylish portable companion for your smartphone.”

With the assumption that the Tea crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Tea hi resolution headphone amplifier project checkout the promotional video below.

“‘Tea’ is machined from a single piece of lightweight and durable anodized aluminum, and the embedded toughened glass facade is fingerprint-resistant. All this adds to a design that seamlessly blends with your smartphone’s glass back for a simple yet stylish look. ‘Tea’ brings back the analog audio jack to your smartphone with 3.5mm output, so you can use your favorite high-fidelity headphones to listen to lossless streaming audio directly from your streaming app. Supports up to 300-ohm impedances. with a max output of 165mW (2.3Vrms) at @32Ω.”

