How to take a screenshot on your iPhone or iPad

Apple has made it very easy to take screenshots on your iPhone or iPad using a couple of handy shortcuts. Although the buttons to press to capture a picture of your screen depend on the device, you are using. This quick guide will take you through capturing a picture of anything that might be currently displayed on your screen.

Allowing you to edit it and then share it via social networks, email or simply save it to your photo album of choice. You can use these methods on the latest Apple devices equipped with Apple Face ID or the older iOS phones and tablets equipped with home buttons and AppleTouch ID.

Taking a screenshot on your iPhone

iPhones with Face ID

If you are using one of Apple’s more modern iPhones featuring the companies Face ID facial recognition technology, you can capture a screenshot by simultaneously pressing the Top power button on the side of your iPhone together with the Volume up button, on the side of your iPhone as shown in the image below.

Simply press them both together and quickly release. You will then see a thumbnail image of your screen capture appear in the bottom left-hand corner of your iPhone screen. You can then edit this screenshot by simply tap on the thumbnail. A new editing screen will open, offering you a variety of different editing tools. Enabling you to easily crop out any areas you, such as the Apple header and perhaps footer from your image, making it beautifully clean and concise and ready to share or publish directly from your iPhone or iPad. You might also be interested in how to mirror your screen.

If you would prefer to use a different editing application on your laptop, MacBook, PC or Mac, you can simply save the screenshot you have taken directly to your iPhone’s photo library by swiping left on the thumbnail.

iPhones with Touch ID and side button

To take a screenshot on an iPhone with Touch ID fingerprint biometric technology, press the Side button and the Home button together and quickly release, as indicated in the image above. Once again you will see a thumbnail image appear in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen which can be tapped to enter the editing mode or simply save the image to your photo library by swiping left as before.

iPhones with Touch ID and top button

If your iPhone is equipped with Touch ID and the power button is located on the top of your device, to take a screenshot on this phone press the Top power button and the Home button together. Quickly release them and a thumbnail will be shown in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen, tapping this will take you to the editing application or swiping right will save the image to your photo library.

Capturing screenshots on iPads

iPad without a Home button

If you would like to take a screenshot on your iPad which doesn’t have a Home button simply press the Top and Volume up button together at the same time and quickly release to capture an image of your current screen as in the image as illustrated above. As on other iOS devices a thumbnail image will appear in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen and can be tapped to enter the editing mode or swiped left to save to your photos library.

iPad with a Home button

If your iPad is equipped with a Home button, to capture a screenshot simply press the Top button and the Home button together and quickly release, as illustrated in the image above. A thumbnail will appear in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen which can be tapped to edit or swiped left to save to your photo library.

Where are iOS screen shots saved?

If you capture screenshots on a regular basis you can view them in your main Library > All Photos album or going to the Albums icon and “Screenshots” album listed under Media Types at the bottom of your iPhone’s Albums page.

For more information on organizing your screenshots and photographs on your iOS devices jump over to the official Apple Support website.

