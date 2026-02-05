Update Synology ASAP – CVE-2026-24061 : Fix Synology Telnet & Install the DSM Updates

How secure is your Synology NAS right now? If you haven’t updated it recently, the answer might be more alarming than you think. In this guide, SpaceRex explains how a newly discovered vulnerability, CVE-2026-24061, could allow attackers to gain unauthorized root access to your system with shocking ease. With a severity score of 9.8 out of 10, this flaw exploits the outdated TNET protocol, putting countless devices at risk, especially those exposed to the internet. If you’re relying on default settings or haven’t disabled TNET, your system could be a ticking time bomb for data breaches and unauthorized control.

This breakdown dives into the critical steps you need to take to protect your Synology NAS and other Linux-based systems from this high-risk exploit. From disabling the insecure Telnet protocol to making sure your device is running the latest DSM updates, you’ll learn how to secure your system against potential attacks. You’ll also discover why outdated protocols like TNET are a growing liability and how proactive measures can safeguard your sensitive data. The urgency is real, but the solutions are straightforward, taking action now could make all the difference.

Critical Synology NAS Vulnerability

TL;DR Key Takeaways : CVE-2026-24061 is a critical vulnerability in the outdated TNET protocol, with a severity score of 9.8, allowing attackers to gain root access to affected systems without authentication.

Systems with TNET enabled and exposed to the internet are at the highest risk, making immediate action essential to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches.

Key mitigation steps include updating Synology NAS devices to the latest DSM versions, disabling TNET, allowing automatic updates, and limiting internet exposure of critical systems.

Adopting secure protocols like SSH and HTTPS, removing outdated protocols, and regularly auditing firewall and network configurations are crucial for long-term security.

Proactive system maintenance, user education, and eliminating insecure technologies are vital to reducing the attack surface and protecting against evolving cybersecurity threats.

Understanding CVE-2026-24061

The vulnerability stems from a critical flaw in TNET, a protocol that has been considered insecure and obsolete since 2015. Exploiting this weakness requires only a single command, allowing attackers to gain unauthorized root access to vulnerable servers. Systems with TNET enabled and accessible over the internet are at the highest risk, as the attack does not require authentication and can be executed within seconds. This makes it imperative to address the issue promptly to prevent unauthorized access and potential data breaches.

Steps to Protect Your System

To mitigate the risks posed by CVE-2026-24061, it is crucial to take the following steps immediately:

Update Your Synology NAS: Ensure your device is running the latest DSM updates that address this vulnerability: DSM 7.3.2 Update 1 DSM 7.2.2 Update 6 DSM 7.2.1 Update 9

Ensure your device is running the latest DSM updates that address this vulnerability: Enable Automatic Updates: Configure your system to automatically install security updates, making sure protection against future vulnerabilities.

Configure your system to automatically install security updates, making sure protection against future vulnerabilities. Disable TNET: Completely turn off the outdated Telnet protocol. Instead, use SSH for secure remote access to your systems.

Completely turn off the outdated Telnet protocol. Instead, use for secure remote access to your systems. Limit Internet Exposure: Avoid exposing your NAS or other systems directly to the internet. Refrain from using port forwarding or assigning public IP addresses to these devices.

Update Synology ASAP – CVE-2026-24061

Strengthening Security Practices

The discovery of CVE-2026-24061 underscores the importance of adopting robust security measures. To reduce your exposure to similar vulnerabilities, consider implementing the following best practices:

Eliminate Outdated Protocols: Remove Telnet and other insecure protocols from all production environments to reduce attack vectors.

Remove Telnet and other insecure protocols from all production environments to reduce attack vectors. Restrict Network Access: Configure firewalls to allow only trusted local traffic to access your NAS and other critical systems.

Configure firewalls to allow only trusted local traffic to access your NAS and other critical systems. Review Firewall Rules: Regularly audit and update firewall settings to block unauthorized connections and ensure compliance with security standards.

Regularly audit and update firewall settings to block unauthorized connections and ensure compliance with security standards. Use Encrypted Protocols: Rely on secure communication methods, such as SSH and HTTPS, to protect data in transit and prevent interception by malicious actors.

These measures not only address the immediate threat posed by CVE-2026-24061 but also help establish a strong foundation for long-term cybersecurity.

Evaluating the Impact

If TNET is already disabled on your system or your devices are not exposed to the internet, the risk of exploitation is significantly reduced. However, this vulnerability serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with outdated and unencrypted protocols. Systems that rely on such protocols are inherently more vulnerable to attacks, making it critical to phase them out in favor of modern, secure alternatives.

By keeping your systems updated and implementing proactive security measures, you can minimize your attack surface and protect sensitive data from unauthorized access. Regularly reviewing your network configurations and eliminating unnecessary services are key steps in maintaining a secure environment.

Actionable Next Steps

To ensure your systems remain secure and protected against CVE-2026-24061, take the following actions without delay:

Verify Software Updates: Confirm that your Synology NAS and other Linux-based servers are running the latest updates to address known vulnerabilities.

Confirm that your Synology NAS and other Linux-based servers are running the latest updates to address known vulnerabilities. Disable TNET: Check if the Telnet protocol is enabled on your devices and disable it immediately if it is still in use.

Check if the Telnet protocol is enabled on your devices and disable it immediately if it is still in use. Audit Security Configurations: Conduct a thorough review of your firewall and network settings to ensure they align with current security best practices.

Conduct a thorough review of your firewall and network settings to ensure they align with current security best practices. Educate Users: Train system administrators and users on the importance of secure protocols and the risks associated with outdated technologies.

Taking these steps will not only mitigate the risks associated with CVE-2026-24061 but also strengthen your overall cybersecurity posture, reducing the likelihood of future incidents.

Key Takeaways

The CVE-2026-24061 vulnerability highlights the critical importance of proactive system maintenance and the elimination of outdated protocols like TNET. By following the outlined recommendations, you can protect your Synology NAS and other Linux-based systems from exploitation. Staying vigilant with updates, adopting encrypted protocols, and securing your network configurations are essential steps in defending against evolving cybersecurity threats.

