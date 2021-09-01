Synology has this week announced the availability of a new secure cloud file transfer service designed for businesses and teams, enabling them to securely transfer documents between businesses, clients, partners and other external parties without the worry of interception by unwanted third-parties. C2 Transfer has been specifically designed to provide both parties with a simple to use secure file transfer service, ensuring that documents are always delivered to the right person, even if a link is accidentally published or shared with the wrong person.

C2 Transfer verifies identities by sending a one-time password (OTP) to a sender-specified email address or phone number to ensure that only the intended recipient can access the files. The Synology C2 Transfer service is available starting today with the Pro plan subscription offering standalone accounts for smaller teams and freelancers, solutions offering centrally managed plans will also soon be available for larger enterprise applications.

Features of the new Synology C2 Transfer secure cloud file transfer service :

Share with anyone – C2 Transfer works for anyone who shares a great number of documents. Up to 100 transfers can be active at the same time and each transfer can contain 20 GB worth of files.

Straightforward file collection – Request and receive files from anyone by sending them a simple and secure link. All files are encrypted and recipients are asked to verify their identity before uploading documents.

Speedy user management – Businesses can quickly manage C2 Transfer licenses through a simple interface, simplifying user access.

“C2 Transfer is designed to make sending files to external partners and clients easy, especially for human resources, legal, manufacturing, finance, and marketing departments. C2 Transfer has built-in support for image watermarks, download expiration dates, single-use downloads, and file requests to receive files securely.”

Source : Synology

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals