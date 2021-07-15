New Synology HAS5300 enterprise hard drives unveiled

Synology has this week introduced new addition to its expanding range of enterprise hard drives, announcing the availability of its new 16 TB, 12 TB and 8 TB HAS5300 drives . Leveraging SAS protocol, Synology HAS5300 drives allow customers to scale up to 180 drives on the high-performance Synology SA series or to maximize iSCSI system availability with the dual controller setup on the UC3200 active-active IP SAN.

The new Synology HAS5300 hard drives also support fast data transfer for data-intensive configurations, offering users 550 TB/year workloads and rated for a 2.5 million hours mean time to failure (MTTF). “More than 200,000 hours of compatibility and stress testing of the three models on Synology systems ensure that HAS5300 series drives offer unparalleled reliability and integration with Synology deployments, helping customers create thoroughly validated and dependable storage setups.”

“The HAS5300 deliver up to 274 MB/s sustained data transfer speeds, making them the ideal choice for enterprises that require maximum performance and reliability,” said Peggy Weng, Product Manager at Synology Inc. “Whether you are performing large-scale video surveillance, multimedia post-production, or other high-volume processes, the HAS5300 drives deliver consistent enterprise-grade performance.”

“HAS5300 drives firmware updates will be shipped together with the latest updates for Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, reducing IT teams’ maintenance workload and ensuring that your system always runs the newest software. The HAS5300 series comes with Synology’s 5-year limited warranty.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been published by Synology but more details are available from global resellers.

Source : Synology

