TerraMaster F4-421 Professional Quad Core NAS

If you are looking to upgrade your backup and storage solutions from a couple of external hard drives to an entry-level network attached storage (NAS) solution. The new TerraMaster F4-421 powered by an Intel quad core processor supported by 4 GB of DDR3 memory, upgradeable up to 8 GB (4 GB+4 GB) together with dual Gigabit network ports, might be worth more investigation. TerraMaster F4-421 4-Bay Professional NAS is now available to purchase priced at $460 on top of which you will need to provide up to 4 hard drives depending on your storage needs.

The new TerraMaster F4-421 NAS features an Intel quad-core 1.50 GHz processor with turbo boost up to 2.3 GHz with 4 GB DDR3 memory installed out of the box. Together with and two 1 GbE ports capable of delivering speeds of up to 118 MB/s. The F4-421 NAS supports AES hardware encryption together with a a variety of disk array modes, including RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10, JBOD, and SINGLE.

“TerraMaster F4-421 is equipped with two Gigabit network interfaces to support network aggregation and failover. This allows the F4-421 to continuously remain online even when one network fails, reducing the possibility of service interruption. Furthermore, the F4-421’s network aggregation enables faster connection speeds compared to a single network interface.”

“The F4-421 features superior storage technology and optimized snapshot technology of the Btrfs file system. This provides advanced data protection, prevention of data corruption, and minimal maintenance cost. Users can benefit from flexible, storage-saving advanced data protection at the file or folder level with efficient data recovery.”

“Users can now set up and remote access TerraMaster NAS using the TNAS mobile app. Remote access the TerraMaster F4-421 and set up complex network settings anytime and anywhere. The TNAS mobile app allows you to connect through simple, customizable addresses so that you can instantly access media and work files on any Windows/Mac/Linux computer, laptop or mobile device.”

Source : TerraMaster

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals