Anyone interested in building their very own Raspberry Pi NAS, be interested in a new project published to the hackster.io website this week by member “rjconcepcion”. The Raspberry Pi NAS tutorial uses a fourth-generation 8 GB mini PC together with a 2.5 SATA HDD and the Raspberry Pi OS and Open Media Vault to create a handy external storage device that can be attached to your home network.

“The NAS works with a software called Open Media Vault, but first, we need to download Raspberry Pi OS (previously Raspbian) in the micro-SD card. We should download the Lite version of the Raspbian OS. That version does not have a graphic environment.”

Open Media Vault is a next generation network attached storage (NAS) solution based on Debian Linux. Offering services like SSH, (S)FTP, SMB/CIFS, DAAP media server, RSync, BitTorrent client and many more, thanks to its modular framework. “openmediavault is primarily designed to be used in small offices or home offices, but is not limited to those scenarios. It is a simple and easy to use out-of-the-box solution that will allow everyone to install and administrate a Network Attached Storage without deeper knowledge.”

Features of Open Media Vault include :

– Running out-of-the-box

– Debian Linux OS

– Web based administration

– Easy system updates via Debian package management

– Volume management

– S.M.A.R.T.

– Link aggregation

– Wake On Lan

– IPv6 support

– Email notifications

– File sharing

– Extendible via plugins

Source : Hackster.io : OMV

