ECS LIVA Q3 Plus mini PC

ECS has this week launched its new LIVA Q3 Plus mini PC which were showcased at this years Computex 2021. The mini PC is equipped with the AMD Ryzen embedded V1605B or R1505G embedded APU and includes one HDMI connection and a mini DisplayPort together with the ability to equip the mini PC with up to 1 TB of storage as well as expanded even further using micro SD cards.

The LIVA Q3 Plus computer supports connections to up to two independent displays via its HDMI and mini DisplayPort. Providing you with the flexibility to expand your desktop workspace and multitask on two displays without any limitation, says ECS.

“Smaller than a mouse, LIVA Q3 Plus features the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B APU. The V1605B is a 4-core/8-thread SoC with 15W thermal design power (TDP) and incredible performance that sets a new standard in processing power for next-generation embedded designs. The internal GPU can offer up to 47% performance improvement compared to competitors’ product.”

The LIVA Q3 Plus mini PC is equipped with an internal cooling fan to prevent overheating and a handy microSD card slot for extending storage even further. More details on full specifications jump over to the official ECS website by following the link below.

Further specifications of the mini PC include:

AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B (2.0GHz up to 3.6GHz , 4 CORES)

AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G (2.4GHz up to 3.3GHz , 2 CORES)

TDP 15W

DDR4 2400 MT/s 4GB (up to 8GB )

eMMC 64GB / 128GB

Intel WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac & Bluetooth 4.1

Source : ECS

