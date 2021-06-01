ECS Liva Q3 Plus mini PC to be showcased at Computex 2021

During this years Computex Virtual 2021 exhibition ECS will be unveiling and showcasing their new LIVA Mini PC and narrow bezel AiO PC. Powered by a choice of 15-watt Ryzen Embedded R1505G dual-core or Ryzen Embedded V1605B quad-core chips, the mini PC offers support for connecting dual displays and features a Gigabit Ethernet network connection. The mini PC will support 4 to 8 GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage as well as offering connectivity via 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A and 1 x power (12V/3A). For more information on the Computex 2021 virtual conference jump over to the official website.

“ECS will present the whole series of LIVA mini PC that designed for various smart solutions. The Mini PC Family including pocket-size – Q series, energy saving – Z series, industrial-grade – M series for different applications, such as smart retail, transportation, hotels and hospital for digital signage, smart conferencing for business intelligent, edge computing for AI solutions and home entertainment for long-distance working and learning.

ECS will reveal the latest world’s smallest 15W AMD Ryzen mini PC –LIVA Q3 Plus. LIVA Q3 Plus is smaller than a mouse but features with high performance AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B and R1505G CPU, embedded with cooling fan to keep your system stay cool and be more reliable, it also supports dual display through its HDMI/ mini DisplayPort. Giving you the flexibility to expand the desktop workspace and multitask on two displays without any limitation.

ECS AiO PC features up to Intel 10th Generation Core i processor and DDR4-2666MHz memory for uncompromising performance. The space-saving and streamlined design fits perfectly for any business application such as government and public institutions, healthcare, bank and hotel counter that require computers remain in the office all the times and also ideal for home entertainment.”

Source : Liliputing : ECS

