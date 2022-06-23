Boost the Wi-Fi signal of your Nintendo Switch using BuffKits

Switch gamers suffering from wireless connection issues while at home or using third-party wireless networks may be interested in a new piece of kit specifically designed to boost the Wi-Fi signal from your Nintendo Switch. Offering wide coverage and high speeds using both 5G and 2.4G wireless Internet connections the BuffKits Wi-Fi booster has been launched by Kickstarter.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $65 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“BuffKits Wi-Fi Booster is acting as an external NIC for Nintendo Switch, which enhances the Wi-Fi connection and accelerates Switch’s Wi-Fi speed up to 3 times. Not only is this high-powered wireless device bringing you the experience of a wired network, but it also travels at the speed of light and is faster than the built-in Wi-Fi module in Switch.”

Switch Wi-Fi Booster

If the BuffKits campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the BuffKits Nintendo Switch Wi-Fi booster project checkout the promotional video below.

“BuffKits™ Wi-Fi Booster has a more powerful router chipset with hardware network accelerator, allowing you to rush as fast as you want in team battles with multiple players. You deserve to play smooth online real-time games with few or no frozen screens and glitches. We have Wi-Fi Booster for you. We know it’s dull to play in one spot. Now, with BuffKits™ Wi-Fi Booster, you can enjoy true Wi-Fi portability and move around in the room. A little secret: with broader network signal coverage, you can even play Switch in your yards! “

“BuffKits Wi-Fi Booster will use up practically no space. You can take it in your pocket or in your Switch case – so you can speed up anywhere you go! It is powered by Switch and does not get in the way of charging Switch, so you don’t need to worry about the charging situation. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Nintendo Switch Wi-Fi booster, jump over to the official BuffKits crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

