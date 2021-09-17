Project Taara provides 20 Gbps high-speed internet connections via laser

Project Taara is a new technology that uses lasers to deliver high-speed Internet connectivity up to 20 Gbps. Created by Google’s parent company Alphabet Project Taara is currently being used to beam data over a distance of approximately 5 km 20 Gbps speeds in sub-Saharan Africa.

Taara uses beams of light to deliver high-speed, high-capacity connectivity over long distances. By creating a series of links from our partner’s fiber optic network over ground to underserved areas Taara’s links can relay high-speed, high-quality internet to people. During testing over a 20 day timeframe over 700 terabytes of data were transmitted, with 99.99% availability.

“The result is a system that can shine a beam of light that Alphabet describes as “the width of a chopstick” accurately enough to hit a target the size of a US quarter as far as 10 kilometers away.”

Alphabet worked with Liquid Intelligent Technologies on the system which uses Project Taara technology to provide a digital connection between Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.1 of the issues with laser Internet connectivity is that the sending and receiving nodes need unobstructed line of sight.

“After installing Taara’s links to beam connectivity over the river, Taara’s link served nearly 700 TB of data — the equivalent of watching a FIFA World Cup match in HD 270,000 times — in 20 days with 99.9% availability. While we don’t expect to see perfect reliability in all kinds of weather and conditions in the future, we’re confident Taara’s links will continue to deliver similar performance and will play a key role in bringing faster, more affordable connectivity to the 17 million people living in these cities.”

Source : Verge : Liliputing : X Company

