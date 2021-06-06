Sunday Deals: Openfit Fitness & Wellness App: 3-Year Digital Subscription, save 30%

Just a quick reminder about our awesome deal on the Openfit Fitness & Wellness App: 3-Year Digital Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Openfit Fitness & Wellness App: 3-Year Digital Subscription is available in our deals store for $199.95, that’s a saving of 30% off off the regular price.

Openfit makes healthy living achievable by integrating fitness, nutrition, and wellness in one place. With Openfit, you can choose from our structured programs, monthly challenges, and hundreds of live and on-demand workouts, including barre, Pilates, cardio, strength training, yoga, stretching, and more! With the Openfit app, you can create a customized meal plan, track your calories and macros, and access thousands of tasty recipes! Whether your goal is to lose weight, get in shape, or feel better overall, Openfit has the right plan for you. Live-trainer-led classes. With over 450 classes each week, you can work with a personal trainer who gets to know you & your goals – and can help you reach them – right at home

With over 450 classes each week, you can work with a personal trainer who gets to know you & your goals – and can help you reach them – right at home On-demand workouts. Choose from our 16 structured, daily programs you can do on your schedule

Choose from our 16 structured, daily programs you can do on your schedule Meal planner & nutrition tracker. Tasty meal options & easy-to-follow recipes based on your goals

Tasty meal options & easy-to-follow recipes based on your goals Widely compatible. Stream from your laptop or mobile device, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Samsung Smart TV

System Requirements Most mobile devices running latest OS versions Laptops, Samsung TVs 2018+, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku Important Details Length of access: 3 years

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Device per license: 1

Access options: desktop & mobile

Software version: latest

Updates included About the Developer The Beachbody Company is a worldwide leader in health and fitness, with a 22-year track record of creating innovative content and powerful brands. With over 3 million paid digital and nutritional subscriptions across two platforms, an unparalleled nationwide peer-support system, and a dominant portfolio of nutritional supplements, The Beachbody Company is the only holistic fitness solution offering nutrition and peer support through content, community, and e-commerce. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand platform and Openfit.

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals