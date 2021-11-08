Stranger Things 4 “Welcome to California” trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated release of the Stranger Things Season 4 TV series which will be premiering on the Netflix streaming service during the summer months of 2022. Netflix also released the Stranger Things S4 episode titles providing a hinted what we can expect from each : The Hellfire Club, Vecna’s Curse, The Monster and The Superhero, Dear Billy, The Nina Project, The Dive, The Massacre At Hawkins Lab, Papa, and The Piggyback.

The fourth season of Stranger Things will have nine episodes and and has once again been produced by the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson. The 4th season will once again star Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Cara Buono, with Brett Gelman promoted to series regular status.

“We’re excited to officially announce that production for Stranger Things 4 is now underway—and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…”

Unfortunately Netflix has not released a precise date for the airing of the 4th season of Stranger Things but as soon as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals