SteamVR update adds improved support for Quest VR headsets

Valve has released a new update to its SteamVR software bringing with it improved support throughout the application for Quest VR headsets. Oculus Quest VR hardware now accounts for nearly 44% of all the virtual reality hardware used on Steam and Valve is now helping players enjoy the experience even more.

“SteamVR is the ultimate tool for experiencing VR content on the hardware of your choice. SteamVR supports the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality headsets, and others. Everyone’s play area is a little different. With the Chaperone system you can set and view the boundaries of the space available in your room and remain aware of that space while you’re immersed in VR.

Explore SteamVR Home, an interactive launch pad for your VR experiences. Customize SteamVR Home with new environments and props created by the community and use its built-in social functions to socialize with friends and other players. Use additional wearables and props you find by completing quests in other SteamVR Home environments to customize your own avatar. You can even create and submit your own SteamVR Home by using the SteamVR Workshop Tools.”

SteamVR update 1.21.5 released by Valve

The latest SteamVR Beta update takes the form of version 1.21.5 which is now available to download. Check out the SteamVR Beta Release notes below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest update and enhancements to the Quest platform.

Oculus:

When SteamVR starts, if you have a Quest or Quest2 attached to your PC but have not started Oculus Link, you will be reminded to do so. SteamVR also will notify you to install the Oculus software if SteamVR cannot communicate with the Oculus service.

OpenXR:

Fix for xrGetCurrentInteractionProfile not return anything when xrGetCurrentInteractionProfile is called with a tracker path role, an invalid/no value is returned by the runtime.

Ensure tracker PoseAction isActive parameter is updated appropriately when xrGetActionStatePose or xrSyncActions is called with a subactionPath.

Linux:

Fixed webhelper crashing in OS’s with recent versions of freetype2.

“If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.”

Source : Road to VR : Valve

