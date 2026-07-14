Why Insiders Claim That ‘Creaseless’ Galaxy Z Fold 8 Video is Fake

A recently leaked hands-on video, allegedly showcasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, has sparked widespread debate among tech enthusiasts. While the video has generated excitement, a closer examination reveals several inconsistencies that challenge its authenticity. These discrepancies suggest that the device in the video might actually be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 rather than its highly anticipated successor. By analyzing the evidence and exploring the rumored features of the Fold 8 Ultra, the video below aims to uncover whether the video aligns with expectations or misrepresents the next-generation foldable.

Anti-Reflective Display: A Missing Innovation?

One of the most anticipated features of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is its rumored anti-reflective display technology, designed to enhance outdoor usability by significantly reducing glare. This innovation, first introduced with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, has been praised for improving screen visibility in bright environments. However, the device shown in the leaked video exhibits noticeable screen reflections, which contradict the expectations for this advanced display. If the Fold 8 Ultra indeed incorporates this technology, the excessive glare seen in the video strongly suggests that the device in question is not the Fold 8 Ultra. This raises doubts about the video’s credibility and whether it accurately represents Samsung’s latest advancements.

Inner Display Camera Cutout: A Design Mismatch

Samsung has reportedly refined the inner display camera cutout for the Fold 8 Ultra, aiming to make it narrower and less intrusive to provide a more immersive viewing experience. Official renders and leaks of the Fold 8 Ultra suggest a sleeker and more modern design. However, the device in the video features a camera cutout that closely resembles the Fold 7’s design, with no visible improvements. This inconsistency is a significant red flag, as it contradicts the design evolution expected from Samsung’s flagship foldable. The lack of alignment with rumored design updates further undermines the video’s claim of showcasing the Fold 8 Ultra.

Camera Module Design: Aesthetic Clues

The Fold 8 Ultra is expected to introduce subtle yet noticeable changes to its camera module design, including darker gray finishes on the camera rings for a more refined and polished aesthetic. This design shift aligns with Samsung’s trend of enhancing the premium look of its flagship devices. However, the phone in the leaked video retains the brighter silver camera rings seen on the Fold 7, with no indication of the rumored updates. While this detail might seem minor, it adds to the growing list of inconsistencies that suggest the device in the video is not the Fold 8 Ultra. Such aesthetic clues often serve as reliable indicators of a device’s identity and in this case, they point toward an older model.

Crease Visibility: A Misleading Indicator?

The visibility of the crease on foldable displays has long been a point of contention for foldable smartphones. The leaked video showcases a nearly invisible crease on the inner display, which could suggest advancements in foldable screen technology. However, this observation may be misleading. Controlled lighting conditions and specific angles can minimize the appearance of creases, even on older models. Without concrete evidence of improvements to the Fold 8 Ultra’s display technology, it is difficult to attribute this feature to the newer model. While the reduced crease visibility is intriguing, it does not conclusively confirm the device’s identity as the Fold 8 Ultra.

Rumored Upgrades: What’s Missing?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is rumored to bring significant hardware and performance upgrades, potentially setting a new benchmark for foldable smartphones. Key advancements are expected to include:

Enhanced camera technology, possibly using innovations from the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Improved hinge durability for better longevity and smoother folding mechanisms.

Upgraded processors for faster performance and energy efficiency.

Longer battery life to support extended usage of its dual displays.

Despite these exciting possibilities, none of these rumored upgrades are evident in the leaked video. The absence of these features further casts doubt on the video’s authenticity and whether it accurately represents the Fold 8 Ultra. If the device in the video were truly the Fold 8 Ultra, these advancements would likely be more apparent.

Separating Fact from Speculation

The inconsistencies between the leaked video and the rumored features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra strongly suggest that the device shown is more likely the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Key discrepancies, such as the lack of an anti-reflective display, the unchanged inner display camera cutout, and the older camera module design, support this conclusion. While the nearly invisible crease and other minor details in the video may intrigue viewers, they are not definitive indicators of the Fold 8 Ultra’s identity.

As anticipation builds for the official release of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, it is essential to rely on verified information and credible sources. The Fold 8 Ultra is expected to deliver significant advancements in display technology, camera performance and overall usability, positioning it as a leader in the foldable smartphone market. Until Samsung provides official confirmation, the leaked video should be viewed with skepticism, as it appears to misrepresent the next-generation foldable device.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Source & Image Credit: Techtics



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.