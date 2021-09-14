HTC VIVE Pro 2 complete virtual reality set up now available

HTC has this week announced the availability of its complete HTC VIVE Pro 2 kit opening up preorders throughout North America. The HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset was made available earlier this year and now the complete kit offering the headset, 2 x Base Stations, and 2 x VIVE controllers is now available priced at $1,399 in the United States and CAD$1,849 and Canada. If all goes to plan shipping is expected to take place sometime during mid-October.

HTC VIVE Pro 2 complete virtual reality set

“VIVE Pro 2 VR headset sets a new benchmark for business and consumer VR, featuring a stunning 5K resolution display delivering 2.5K to each eye, coupled with an amazing 120Hz refresh rate as well as a fast-switching panel with real RGB sub-pixels, for crystal clear and super smooth animations.”

“As well as this, the field of view increases to 120 degrees thanks to VIVE Pro 2’s bespoke dual stacked-lens design. These advances mean minimal motion blur and the ‘screen door effect’ is virtually eliminated making the VIVE Pro 2 feel more natural and realistic when inside VR.”

“From experienced VR enthusiasts to those just starting out, VIVE Pro 2 is the ideal headset for experiencing games like Half-Life: Alyx, placing you in amongst the action, or for fantasy adventure VR content like Jon Favreau and Wevr’s Gnomes and Goblins. Whatever your VR need, the VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit is the complete VR package to ensure full VR immersion.”

Source : HTC

