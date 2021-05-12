After weeks of speculation HTC has this week unveiled its new HTC VIVE Pro 2 and VIVE Focus 3 virtual reality headsets. The VIVE Pro 2 bundle which provides users with a Base Station 2.0 and VIVE Controllers, will be available to purchase from June the fourth 2021 priced at £1299 / $1399 / €1399.

The VIVE Focus 3 virtual reality headset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform while the VIVE Pro 2 offers a 5K resolution display delivering 2.5K to each eye, combined with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and fast-switching panel with real RGB sub-pixels, for crystal clear and super smooth animations. The VR headset also includes a new dual stacked-lens design providing a 120 degree field of view. HTC VIVE also worked closely with NVIDIA and AMD to utilise Display Stream Compression, for the first time in a VR headset.

Display Stream Compression ensures maximum visual quality and is also backwards compatible with DisplayPort 1.2, so even graphics cards which supported VIVE Pro will see a benefit with VIVE Pro 2. “VIVE Pro 2 has fine-adjustable inter-pupillary distance (IPD), evenly distributed weight balance, adjustable head strap, and a quick-adjustable sizing dial. Perfect for finding your personal preferences, and also sharing the experience with others. VIVE Pro 2 has 3D spatial sound with Hi-Res Audio Certified headphones, and supports third party headphones.”

“Today’s launch marks a major milestone in our strategy to create the very best immersive experiences. We have listened to our customers, from well-known global companies to smaller firms and professional users, and have designed these premium headsets from the ground up to meet the challenges they face, adding a professional range of software, platform and services to make implementation as smooth and effective as possible,” said Cher Wang, HTC Chairwoman and CEO. “In line with our mission, we’ve combined the very latest technology with the needs and aspirations of our customers, enabling them to unleash their imagination to improve people’s lives and solve problems for business and society.”

Source : HTC : HTC 2

