Steam Deck in-depth teardown reveals consoles inner workings

Following on from the recent first impressions and Steam Deck reviews for the new Valve Steam Deck handheld games console. Officially launching later this month and arriving in the hands of early backers on February 25, 2022. The team over at Linus Tech Tips have created an independent Steam Deck teardown and in-depth look at what you can expect to find inside the Steam Deck. Check out the full teardown video below to learn more about the components and internal design of the highly anticipated console.

Steam Deck teardown

As previously announced the Steam Deck will support the Easy Anti-Cheat software (EAC). Providing developers with an easy way to implement anti-cheat software within games for the handheld console. Pricing for the Steam Deck start at $399 with 64GB of on-board storage, $529 for 256GB and $649 for 512GB.

Steam Deck hardware specifications :

– CPU AMD Zen 2

– Core count 4-core/8-thread

– CPU clock speed 2.4–3.5GHz

– GPU AMD RDNA 2

– GPU Compute Units 8

– GPU clock speed 1–1.6GHz

– RAM 16GB LPDDR5 @ 5,500MT/s 32-bit quad-channel

– Storage 64GB eMMC / 256GB NVMe SSD / 512GB NVMe SSD

– Display 7-inch LCD touchscreen

– Resolution 1280 x 800

– Refresh rate 60Hz

– Audio Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack, dual mics, USB Type-C/Bluetooth

– Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 support

– Battery 40Whr

– Size 11.7 x 4.6 x 1.8-inch (298 x 117 x 49mm)

– Weight Approximately 1.47 lbs (669 grams)

Source : Valve : LTT

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals