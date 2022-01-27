Steam Deck supports Easy Anti Cheat software

Gamers looking forward to getting their hands on the very first Valve Steam Deck handheld consoles that will be shipping out next month and available to purchase from February 25, 2022. Will be pleased to know that valve has this week confirmed the portable handheld console will support Easy Anti-Cheat software (EAC). Allowing games from developers using the anti-cheat software to be played on the Steam Deck.

Valve has said that the implementation of games supporting EAC is a “simple process” and developers won’t need to update their SDK version or make any other time-consuming changes. Valve previously added support for the BattlEye anti-cheat technology via its Proton compatibility layer for Linux.

Developers looking to use BattlEye or Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat software can find more details on implementing it and enabling Proton support over on the Valve website : https://partner.steamgames.com/doc/steamdeck/proton

“Our team has been working with Epic on Easy Anti-Cheat + Proton support over the last few months, and we’re happy to announce that adding Steam Deck support to your existing EAC games is now a simple process, and doesn’t require updating game binaries, SDK versions, or integration of EOS. Alongside our BattlEye updates from last year, this means that the two largest anti-cheat services are now easily supported on Proton and Steam Deck.”

“Related to this, we’re going to start submitting Deck Verified test data for tested titles that use anti-cheat middleware on Monday, January 24th. As with all other Deck Verified reviews, when the test data is submitted you’ll receive an email notification and access to detailed Deck Verified data on the landing page for your game. Once this happens, you’ll have one week to choose to publish the test data as-is or submit a new build for review, after which the data will automatically publish.”

“For partners who are able to complete the EAC/BattlEye steps, that’s great! Once your game is updated, please submit for a re-review and we’ll update the compatibility data. Any tested games that don’t enable EAC/BattlEye for Proton will temporarily have an Unsupported rating until they do.”

Source : Valve

