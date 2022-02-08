First Steam Deck console reviews and impressions

Gamers patiently waiting to receive their Steam Deck handheld games console designed and built by Valve, are sure to find these first published reviews of the games console interesting to watch. Below are a selection of first impressions and reviews created by popular YouTube channels such as Linus Tech Tips, The Phawx and Gamers Nexus. Providing a great overview of what you can expect from performance when playing your favourite games and the battery life you can expect to receive from the new handheld.

The new Steam Deck console will start shipping out to gamers who have preorder later this month on February 25th 2022. The console is now available to preorder priced from $399 and will reserve your place in line. Depending how much storage you would like in your console prices can increase to $649 and as you problem already know the console has been specifically designed to run AAA games. The Steam Deck allows you to play your favourite game on the move and pick-up where you left off on your desktop PC rig instantly when you return to your desk.

Specifications of the Steam Deck include an AMD APU optimized for handheld gaming, “a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse, with on-board storage in the form of 64GB eMMC and options for 256GB NVMe SSD (faster), or 512GB NVMe SSD (fastest). Powered by a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz offering up to 448 GFlops FP32 of power the processor is supported by 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s dual-channel) with graphics processing handled by an 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32).

Steam Deck review and impression

Thermals & Benchmarks

Benchmarking games and comparisons

Source : Valve

