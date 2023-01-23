Steam Deck optimizations for the most power hungry games

If you have been experiencing issues when trying to play the most power hungry games on your portable Valve Steam Deck. You might be interested in a new video which has been published this week by the team at Digital Foundry providing more insight into what you can tweak and adjust on your Steam Deck to be able to at least enjoy a little gameplay with those most performance hungry games of 2022. The video below covers frame-rate capping and input lag as well as performance optimisations you can try on your Steam Deck for the following games : A Plague Tale: Requiem, The Callisto Protocol , Gotham Knights , Need for Speed Unbound , The Witcher 3 and Uncharted 4.

“As a reminder the excellent Valve Steam Deck offers a great way to enjoy PC games away from your desk and features a 7 inch touchscreen powered by an AMD Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) supported by a 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32) GPU both of which are supported by 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s quad 32-bit channels). “

Steam Deck optimizations

“We’ve seen Valve’s Steam Deck capable of great things when paired with well-optimised ports, or cross-gen conversions built for the PS4 generation – but what about some truly challenging fare? A Plague Tale: Requiem and The Witcher 3 Next-Gen are massively demanding, while Gotham Knights and The Callisto Protocol have profound issues yet to be fully addressed. All of these – and more – are put to the test by Oliver Mackenzie.”

Source : Digital Foundry





