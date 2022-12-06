Need for Speed Unbound PS5 vs Xbox gameplay tech review

Digital Foundry has wasted no time creating a tech review of the new Need for Speed Unbound racing game. Comparing the gameplay across a number of different platforms including PS5 vs Xbox. Need for Speed Unbound official launched this week and is now available to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts the game is the 25th in the Need for Speed franchise yet is the first created by the team at Criterion since 2013.

Set in a fictional city called Lakeshore City, the racing game features an open world map inspired by Chicago and allows players to make a name for themselves street racing.

Need for Speed Unbound

“It’s been many years since the legendary Criterion delivered a new Need for Speed game, but the studio is back with NFS Unbound and… it’s really impressive! In this video, Oliver Mackenzie discusses how the Frostbite engine is deployed on this title, how it ranks against Criterion’s prior NFS classics – and yes, we get the full lowdown on how PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S compare.”

Official gameplay trailer

Source : Digital Foundry





