Callisto Protocol PS5 vs Xbox vs PC tech review by Digital Foundry

Gamers interested in learning more about the performance they can expect when playing the new and highly anticipated Callisto Protocol

game on the major platforms. Will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital foundry has wasted no time putting together a comparison review comparing the PS5 vs Xbox vs PC while playing the new horror adventure game Callisto Protocol.

Callisto Protocol is a narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee.

“Jacob is a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto.

Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.”

“We’ve been eagerly anticipating this one – and on PlayStation 5 at least, we’re getting a simply brilliant game and a proper technical showcase. That’s the bulk of our coverage in this tech review – but there’s clearly something amiss with the Xbox Series port, while the stuttering problems on the day one PC experience are unbelievably bad. Note: At 21:35, the label under PlayStation 5 should read Quality, not Performance.”

