Callisto Protocol Hardcore Mode now available to enjoy

Gamers looking for a more challenging environment when playing the new science-fiction, single player action adventure game Callisto Protocol. Will be pleased to know that the games development team have today released a new Callisto Protocol Hardcore Mode for your enjoyment. “We designed The Callisto Protocol to be tough, and with this new mode, we’re giving fans of really brutal gameplay a whole new level of challenge to master” explains Creative Director Ben Walker.

Check out the quick 12 minute gameplay teaser below to learn more about what you can expect from this new hardcore mode that dramatically lowers the number of enemy drops giving enemies more attacking power and shortening the time it takes for creatures to mutate.

Callisto Protocol Hardcore Mode

“So Callisto Protocol’s Patch 1.011 update finally adds Hardcore mode and a new suit to the game! Today in this video we’re trying out hardcore mode to see what it’s like in this game. “

“Callisto Protocol is a narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos.

To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.”

Source : Xbox





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals