Callisto Protocol horror survival game launches Dec 2nd 2022



Derek Salisbury from Striking Distance Studios has this week taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the upcoming new game Callisto Protocol. Sharing details on the character creation process and also Callisto Protocol’s new area ahead of the horror survival games launch next month on December 2, 2022.

“Welcome to Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on the desolate surface of Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. Let’s dive into how The Callisto Protocol’s atmospheric environments, compelling characters and monstrous creatures make the fight to survive the horrors of Jupiter’s dead moon a terrifyingly immersive experience.”

Callisto Protocol

“One of the most important aspects of any survival horror game is the setting – the place or places players either survive or die. The Callisto Protocol is full of fear-inducing locales, like Below, a series of long abandoned tunnels ‘below’ the prison that once serviced Arcas, the Callisto’s first human colony. For Aasim Zubair, director of environment art, the core concept started with a straightforward design philosophy: “make it dark, wet, and creepy.””

For more information on the new horror survival game that will soon be launching on the PlayStation platform, jump over to the official Sony PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony





