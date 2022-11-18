Callisto Protocol survival horror game launch trailer

Gamers looking forward to the imminent release of the highly anticipated horror survival game The Callisto Protocol. Will be pleased to know that it’s development team and publisher have released a new teaser trailer. Providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline and action within the game. The Callisto Protocol game will be officially launching on PC and consoles next month and available to play from December 2, 2022 onwards.

“Discover the terrifying secrets of Black Iron Prison in Striking Distance Studios’ The Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield. Blending atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness and humanity.”

The Callisto Protocol

“In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos.”

“To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.”

Source : Xbox





