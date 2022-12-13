Callisto Protocol PS5 vs Xbox X comparted to last gen consoles

Callisto Protocol the recently launched survival horror action game developed by Striking Distance now available to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms that officially launched on December 2, 2022. Gameplay has been compared with last generation consoles providing a PS5 vs Xbox X comparison across all consoles thanks to the team at Digital Foundry. As of writing this article the game has received mixed reviews and takes the form of a narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future.

The Digital Foundry team explain more about their latest Callisto Protocol tech review.

“The Callisto Protocol is a properly current-gen game and yet… it’s available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles! To what extent have the visuals and performance been pared back to accommodate vintage 2013 consoles? And can PS4 Pro and Xbox One X horsepower help at all? PlayStation 5 and indeed Xbox Series S comparisons prove illuminating, as Oliver Mackenzie reveals.”

“When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.”

“The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield. Blending atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness and humanity, The Callisto Protocol immerses players in a pulse-pounding story where unspeakable horrors lurk around every corner.”

