Uncharted 4 & Lost Legacy remastered versions arrive Jan 28th 2022

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the enhanced and highly anticipated Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy remastered versions of the iconic once exclusive PlayStation gamers will be pleased to know that the remastered versions will be available to enjoy on the PlayStation 5 early next year from January 28, 2022 onwards. Unfortunately PC users will have to wait a little longer for the release of the PC version which is now available to preorder from the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Uncharted 4 & Lost Legacy remastered versions

“We’re excited to share our latest trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered for PS5 and coming to PC for the first time ever in the series. Our upcoming release includes the single-player experiences of the award-winning Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which features Nathan Drake’s weary return to his old ways and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a breakout story for antagonist turned ally, Chloe Frazer. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available on PS5 on January 28. For those of you who cannot wait to get your hands on the PC version, stay tuned for more details from us on specs and the upcoming release date.”

Winner of over 150 Game of the Year awards.

“Seek your fortune and leave your mark on the map in the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves – Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.

In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog can, the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy. Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder – remastered to be even more immersive.”

Source : Sony : Steam

