Can the Steam Deck OLED Handle Borderlands 4? Performance Breakdown

Can a handheld console truly handle the chaos of Borderlands 4? The Steam Deck OLED, with its stunning display and portable appeal, has quickly become a favorite among gamers on the go. But when it comes to running graphically demanding titles like Borderlands 4, even this innovative device faces some serious hurdles. Imagine diving into a high-octane firefight, only to be met with sluggish frame rates, delayed inputs, and stuttering visuals. For a game that thrives on fast-paced action and precision, these performance issues raise an important question: is the Steam Deck OLED ready for the challenge, or does it fall short of expectations?

In this feature, ETA Prime tests whether the Steam Deck OLED can truly deliver a satisfying Borderlands 4 experience, or if its hardware limitations make it a frustrating endeavor. From low FPS struggles to the impact of input lag during intense combat, we’ll break down the performance challenges and optimization attempts that define this pairing. Whether you’re a curious gamer or a Steam Deck enthusiast, this deep dive will help you understand the trade-offs of playing such an ambitious title on a portable platform. After all, when the stakes are this high, every frame counts.

Borderlands 4 Performance Issues

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Steam Deck OLED struggles to run Borderlands 4 due to low frame rates (18-22 FPS), input lag , and graphical slowdowns , making gameplay sluggish and unresponsive.

(18-22 FPS), , and , making gameplay sluggish and unresponsive. Optimization attempts, including FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) , Intel’s XESS Scaler , and manual GPU overclocking , provided minimal performance improvements and failed to resolve core issues.

, , and , provided minimal performance improvements and failed to resolve core issues. Graphically intensive features like dynamic lighting , particle effects , and high-resolution textures overwhelm the Steam Deck OLED, further degrading performance in visually complex scenes.

, , and overwhelm the Steam Deck OLED, further degrading performance in visually complex scenes. The gameplay experience is significantly impacted, with poor responsiveness and stuttering making fast-paced combat and precision aiming frustrating and difficult.

Borderlands 4 is currently not recommended for the Steam Deck OLED; players are advised to wait for potential updates or use more powerful platforms for a smoother experience.

Performance Struggles: Frame Rates and Latency

Running Borderlands 4 on the Steam Deck OLED highlights the device’s limitations when faced with graphically intensive games. Frame rates consistently hover between 18 and 22 FPS at 800p resolution, even with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) set to performance mode. These figures fall well below the 30 FPS threshold typically considered the minimum for smooth gameplay, particularly in a fast-paced shooter where precision and responsiveness are critical.

Input latency further compounds the issue, making it difficult to execute precise aiming or quick movements. This problem becomes especially noticeable during combat sequences that feature dynamic lighting or heavy particle effects, where the hardware struggles to keep up. These slowdowns disrupt the flow of gameplay, creating a sluggish and unresponsive experience that detracts from the game’s core mechanics.

While the Steam Deck OLED is capable of running many modern games, Borderlands 4 pushes its hardware to its limits. Even with frame generation technologies designed to enhance performance, the added latency introduced by these methods often worsens the overall experience, leaving players frustrated.

Testing Optimization: What Works and What Doesn’t

Efforts to optimize Borderlands 4 for the Steam Deck OLED have yielded limited success. Various settings and techniques were tested to improve performance, but the results were underwhelming:

FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR): Adjusting FSR between performance and ultra-performance modes provided only marginal improvements. While FSR is designed to upscale lower-resolution images to boost frame rates, it struggled to compensate for the game’s high demands.

Adjusting FSR between performance and ultra-performance modes provided only marginal improvements. While FSR is designed to upscale lower-resolution images to boost frame rates, it struggled to compensate for the game’s high demands. Intel’s XESS Scaler: Another upscaling technology, XESS, was tested as an alternative to FSR. However, it performed worse, offering no meaningful gains in frame rates or responsiveness, leaving it an impractical solution.

Another upscaling technology, XESS, was tested as an alternative to FSR. However, it performed worse, offering no meaningful gains in frame rates or responsiveness, leaving it an impractical solution. Manual GPU Overclocking: Increasing the GPU clock speed to 1600 MHz resulted in a slight improvement in frame rates. However, this adjustment failed to address the persistent issues of input lag and graphical slowdowns, making it an insufficient fix.

Despite these optimization attempts, the combination of low FPS and high latency remained a significant barrier to enjoyable gameplay. Scenes featuring complex visuals, such as expansive environments or intense combat scenarios, continued to overwhelm the hardware, leaving little room for improvement.

Borderlands 4 on Steam Deck OLED – Can It Actually Run

Gameplay Impact: A Frustrating Experience

The performance challenges of the Steam Deck OLED directly impact the gameplay experience in Borderlands 4. Low frame rates and input lag make it difficult to aim accurately, particularly in fast-paced combat situations that demand quick reflexes and precise timing. Outdoor areas with extensive draw distances further strain the hardware, leading to additional slowdowns that disrupt immersion.

The game’s reliance on visually intensive features, such as dynamic lighting, particle effects, and high-resolution textures, exacerbates the problem. While these graphical enhancements contribute to the game’s visual appeal, they place a heavy load on the GPU, resulting in frequent stutters and reduced responsiveness. For a title that thrives on fast-paced action and precision, these issues significantly detract from the overall experience, making it difficult to fully enjoy the game on the Steam Deck OLED.

Should You Play Borderlands 4 on the Steam Deck OLED?

At this time, Borderlands 4 is not well-suited for the Steam Deck OLED. The combination of low frame rates, input latency, and graphical slowdowns makes the game largely unplayable on this platform. While the Steam Deck OLED excels with many other titles, its hardware struggles to meet the demands of this graphically intensive game.

For those eager to play Borderlands 4, it may be worth waiting for potential updates or patches that could optimize the game for the Steam Deck OLED. Developers might address these performance issues in the future, but there are no guarantees. Alternatively, playing the game on a more powerful platform, such as a gaming PC or next-generation console, will provide a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

The Steam Deck OLED remains an impressive device, offering a portable gaming experience with a stunning display. However, when it comes to Borderlands 4, the hardware falls short of delivering the performance needed for a satisfying experience. Until significant optimizations are made, players may find it more rewarding to explore other titles that are better suited to the Steam Deck OLED’s capabilities.

